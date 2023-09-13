Walker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Mets.

Walker's second-inning single halted a hitless run that had reached 18 consecutive at-bats. He then stole second base but was stranded in what was a recurring theme for the Diamondbacks, who went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, including a pair of double plays with the bases loaded. The steal was Walker's ninth, establishing a new career high for the first baseman.