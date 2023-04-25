Walker (forearm) entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and walked in Arizona's 5-4 win over the Royals. He remained in the game to play the final inning at first base.

Walker was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight game after getting hit by a pitch on the forearm Saturday. The usage suggests the injury was not considered serious and an opportunity to give him a mini-break while letting the lefty-hitting Pavin Smith play against a couple of right-handers.