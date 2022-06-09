Walker was removed from Thursday's game against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the head by a pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Walker remained on his feet after being hit in the helmet by a pitch, but he immediately walked to the dugout under his own power and left the game. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout prior to his departure and should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Phillies.