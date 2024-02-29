Walker was removed from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants after being hit in the hand by a pitch, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Walker hit by a 92 mph sinker thrown by Ryan Walker (no relation) in the fourth inning in his second trip to the plate. It's possible he was going to be done for the day after the plate appearance, anyway, but the Diamondbacks weren't going to take any chances. Walker could be sent for X-rays.