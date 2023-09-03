Walker was lifted from Saturday's game versus the Orioles after the fourth inning due to right hand discomfort.
Walker was hit by a Kyle Bradish pitch in the third inning and initially stayed in before the pain apparently became too much. He is surely set to undergo X-rays. Walker lined out in his other plate appearance Saturday.
