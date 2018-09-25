Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Exits with head injury
Walker was hit in the head by a pitch and was forced to leave the game Monday against the Dodgers, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Walker was visibly bleeding immediately after getting hit, but he managed to walk off the field while holding a towel to the wound. The extent of the injury is currently unknown but more news on his availability going forward should emerge after further evaluation.
