Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Expected back Wednesday
Walker (soreness) is expected to play Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Walker has been slowed by what manager Torey Lovulllo called "general body soreness," but the first baseman is expected to make his spring Wednesday against the Athletics. This spring is much different for Walker, whose performance in 2019 has all but locked up the starting first base job. Where previous springs was about making an impression, this year Walker's just trying to get himself ready for Opening Day.
