Walker (oblique) played five innings in a game Friday at Arizona's alternate site, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Walker came out of the session feeling good, per manager Torey Lovullo, who added the injured first baseman was scheduled to play seven innings Saturday. The Diamondbacks are hoping to have Walker back during the team's upcoming road trip that begins Tuesday.
