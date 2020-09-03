Walker went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Walker had just one home run over the first 28 games but has found his power stroke. Over the last eight contests, the first baseman is 9-for-30 (.300) with four homers and 12 RBI. On a separate note, Walker batted third in the order for the second straight game. That was the batting-order slot of the now-traded Starling Marte.