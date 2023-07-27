Walker went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Walker's ninth-inning, two-run homer was the first baseman's second in three games. The first half of July was not kind to Walker (4-for-40), but he's turned it around in the second half. Walker's hit safely in seven of the last nine games, going 13-for-34 (.382) with four doubles, four home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored during that stretch. His 22 home runs and 67 RBI lead the Diamondbacks.