Walker went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Reds.
Walker's sixth-inning sacrifice fly delivered the Diamondbacks' seventh run, and it was his third RBI over the first nine games. He's been slow out of the gate, going 4-for-32 in eight games before delivering his first multi-hit performance of the season Saturday. It looks like Walker is seeing the ball better, getting on base five times the last two games, including working three walks Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: In Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Dealing with facial bruise, cut•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Exits with facial injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heating up•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Blasts fourth spring HR•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep Monday•