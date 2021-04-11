Walker went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Reds.

Walker's sixth-inning sacrifice fly delivered the Diamondbacks' seventh run, and it was his third RBI over the first nine games. He's been slow out of the gate, going 4-for-32 in eight games before delivering his first multi-hit performance of the season Saturday. It looks like Walker is seeing the ball better, getting on base five times the last two games, including working three walks Friday.