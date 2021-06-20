Walker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Walker will be getting a routine breather in the series finale, allowing Asdrubal Cabrera to pick up a start at first base. Through 17 games in June, Walker is batting .182 with a home run, nine runs and seven RBI.
