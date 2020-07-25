Walker (groin) went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Padres.
Walker served as the designated hitter in Friday's game after some doubt that he would be ready for Opening Day. The 29-year-old's contribution to the offense came when he knocked in Starling Marte in the ninth inning. Walker swatted 29 homers and supplied 73 RBI while posting a .259/.348/.476 batting line in his first full season in 2019. With the National League adopting the designated hitter in 2020, Walker's bat should be in the lineup almost every day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Healthy for opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Expected back for opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Works out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Receives treatment•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Could return this weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Confident for Opening Day•