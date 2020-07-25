Walker (groin) went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Padres.

Walker served as the designated hitter in Friday's game after some doubt that he would be ready for Opening Day. The 29-year-old's contribution to the offense came when he knocked in Starling Marte in the ninth inning. Walker swatted 29 homers and supplied 73 RBI while posting a .259/.348/.476 batting line in his first full season in 2019. With the National League adopting the designated hitter in 2020, Walker's bat should be in the lineup almost every day.