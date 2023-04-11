Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.
Walker broke an 0-for-17 skid Sunday with a double and followed up with Monday's homer, his second of the season. He's scuffled since opening the season with a four-game hit streak, and the struggles are well deserved. The first baseman is among the lowest in the league in average exit velocity (81.2 MPH) and hard-hit rate (20.6 percent).
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Belts first long ball•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns in big way•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Back in action•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Scratched due to bruised hip•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Tentative for Wednesday•