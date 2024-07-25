Walker went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Walker launched a solo shot off Michael Wacha in the top of the fourth, going back-to-back with Joc Pederson to give Arizona a 3-1 lead. It was the first baseman's 23rd long ball of the campaign and his first since July 4 against the Dodgers. Walker has also driven in at least one run in each of his last two games, bringing his RBI total up to 17 in the month of July.