Walker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

Walker launched his 20th homer off left-hander J.A. Happ in the fourth inning. The first baseman has played in two games since missing one due to a sore elbow and has hit safely in both. He should continue to get at-bats against both lefties and righties as Arizona's primary first baseman.