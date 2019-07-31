Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep in win
Walker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.
Walker launched his 20th homer off left-hander J.A. Happ in the fourth inning. The first baseman has played in two games since missing one due to a sore elbow and has hit safely in both. He should continue to get at-bats against both lefties and righties as Arizona's primary first baseman.
