Walker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Walker's fourth inning homer briefly tied the game at two, but that would be it for the Diamondbacks' offense Monday. The first baseman is up to two homers, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored in 29 games. He's slashing .287/.347/.454 across 118 plate appearances.