Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 12-4 victory against the Pirates on Monday.

The 28-year-old capped off the seven-run seventh for the Diamondbacks with a two-run bomb. That's his seventh homer of the year, including fourth since April 14. Also since that date, Walker has a seven-game hitting streak and is batting .552. In large part due to the hot streak, Walker has been a pleasant surprise for owners early this season, slashing .347/.413/.722 with 13 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases in 72 at-bats.