Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep
Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 12-4 victory against the Pirates on Monday.
The 28-year-old capped off the seven-run seventh for the Diamondbacks with a two-run bomb. That's his seventh homer of the year, including fourth since April 14. Also since that date, Walker has a seven-game hitting streak and is batting .552. In large part due to the hot streak, Walker has been a pleasant surprise for owners early this season, slashing .347/.413/.722 with 13 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases in 72 at-bats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Battling minor hip issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Pounds out four hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Continues power barrage•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Plays hero in ninth•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...