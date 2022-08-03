Walker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.
Walker's first-inning blast was his team-leading 25th and second in as many days. The first baseman had been rumored to be moved at the trade deadline, but the Diamondbacks kept the 31-year-old slugger in the fold. Despite a .203 batting average, Walker will remain Arizona's cleanup hitter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Delivers game-winning homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Could be trade target•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Hits two-run blast•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Slugs pair of homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Launches 19th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Snaps skid with two homers•