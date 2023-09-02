Walker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

Walker lifted a sixth-inning blast to provide Arizona's last runs of the game. Prior to Friday, he ended August in a 10-for-46 (.217) slump over 13 games, with just one extra-base hit, a triple, in that span. The first baseman is up to 29 homers, 89 RBI, 70 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .271/.347/.524 slash line through 131 contests overall.