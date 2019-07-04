Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes yard in loss
Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss at Dodger Stadium.
Walker got the Diamondbacks on the board by crushing a two-run, 403-foot homer off Walker Buehler in the fourth inning. It was the 15th homer of the season for the 28-year-old, who has 43 runs scored and 38 RBI over 83 games while batting .256/.327/.481.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Hits 14th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Smashes solo shot•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Riding pine Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Has two hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Bombs 12th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...