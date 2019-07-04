Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss at Dodger Stadium.

Walker got the Diamondbacks on the board by crushing a two-run, 403-foot homer off Walker Buehler in the fourth inning. It was the 15th homer of the season for the 28-year-old, who has 43 runs scored and 38 RBI over 83 games while batting .256/.327/.481.

