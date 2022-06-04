Walker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over Pittsburgh.
Walker cranked his team-leading 14th homer, the eighth in the last 17 games, in the second inning to even the score at one run apiece. The first baseman's .190 BABIP has led to a .211 batting average, but Walker leads the team in slugging (.489) with 22 of his 38 hits going for extra bases. He also leads the Diamondbacks with 26 RBI.
