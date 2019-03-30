Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Has key hit Friday
Walker hit a three-run, pinch hit home run in the seventh inning of Arizona's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Friday.
The Diamondbacks were lifeless until Walker's seventh-inning bomb tied the game. It was the second homer in as many games for the backup first baseman and raises the issue of whether manager Torey Lovullo will manipulate the lineup to get Walker's bat in there more often. One clear solution is to occasionally move starting first baseman Jake Lamb to third base, his natural position, but Lovullo put an end to that speculation for now, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "I think we're going to put that idea on hold where we'll move [Lamb] across the diamond," Lovullo said. "We have definitely discussed it. It has come up. And yes, it would be nice to get both of those guys in there. But for the short-term time being, I think we're going to stand pat at first base." The manager said, after Walker's surprising Opening Day start, during which he homered and doubled, that there is not a strict platoon at first base,
