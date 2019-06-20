Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Has two hits in loss
Walker went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.
Walker's hit in four straight games (6-for-16) and maintains the role as the primary first baseman, but his at-bats could dwindle soon. Jake Lamb (quadriceps) is nearing a return from a rehab assignment, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, which could lead to Walker being on the short side of a platoon at first base.
