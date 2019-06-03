Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Has two hits, RBI in win
Walker went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mets.
Walker's bat has come alive with three multi-hit efforts in his last four starts. He's 7-for-17 with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored during that stretch. Just as it looked like his hold on the first base job was flagging -- he hit .127 over 20 games -- Walker's responded. With Jake Lamb (quadriceps) nearing a rehab assignment, the Diamondbacks will have options if Walker's slump returns.
