Walker went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Walker's bat has come alive with three multi-hit efforts in his last four starts. He's 7-for-17 with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored during that stretch. Just as it looked like his hold on the first base job was flagging -- he hit .127 over 20 games -- Walker's responded. With Jake Lamb (quadriceps) nearing a rehab assignment, the Diamondbacks will have options if Walker's slump returns.