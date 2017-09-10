Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Headed to majors
Walker's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Walker dazzled with Reno this season, as he hit .309/.382/.597 with 32 home runs and 114 RBI. However, it remains to be seen if his power will translate to the majors due to the Pacific Coast League being rather hitter-friendly. In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks placed Randall Delgado on the 60-day disabled list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Raking at Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Leads minors in RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Scooped up by Diamondbacks•
-
Reds' Christian Walker: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Christian Walker: Claimed by Reds•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...