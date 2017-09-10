Walker's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Walker dazzled with Reno this season, as he hit .309/.382/.597 with 32 home runs and 114 RBI. However, it remains to be seen if his power will translate to the majors due to the Pacific Coast League being rather hitter-friendly. In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks placed Randall Delgado on the 60-day disabled list.