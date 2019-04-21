Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heads to bench
Walker is not starting Sunday against the Cubs.
After a stretch in which he picked up two hits in nine games, Walker has 15 over his last six contests. Wilmer Flores will slide over to first base in his absence, with Ketel Marte moving in from center field to second base.
