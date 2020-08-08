Walker is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres.
Walker sits for just the second time in the season's first 15 games. Jake Lamb will be the first baseman in his absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Delivers run-scoring double•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Swats go-ahead double•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Starts at first base•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Back in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Drives in lone run•