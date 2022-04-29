Walker will not start Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Walker sits for just the second time this season, with the Diamondbacks electing to bench all their right-handed bats against Adam Wainwright. Walker hasn't done much to deserve as many opportunities as he's received, as he's hitting just .157/.244/.371 on the year. Seth Beer will start at first base, with David Peralta resting his legs as the designated hitter.

More News