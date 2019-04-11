Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heads to bench
Walker is on the bench Thursday against the Padres.
Walker had started eight straight but had clearly cooled off after a hot start. In his last six games, he's hit .091 with a 43.5 percent strikeout rate. Wilmer Flores gets the start at first base.
