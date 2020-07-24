Walker (groin) will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter in Friday's season opener against San Diego.

Walker had been battling a groin strain for over a week, though he remained confident about his readiness for Opening Day. That optimism turned out to be accurate, though he won't be taking the field just yet, with Jake Lamb getting the nod at first base. Whether that's the Diamondbacks' preferred alignment or if Walker will be back at first base soon remains to be seen.