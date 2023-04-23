Walker (forearm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 32-year-old is dealing with a forearm issue after being hit by a pitch during Saturday's contest, though he appears to have avoided a serious injury as X-rays came back negative. Walker will receive a day to rest up after starting the previous 10 games. Pavin Smith will take over at first base and bat fifth in the series final versus the Friars.