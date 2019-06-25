Walker went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a pair of runs and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Walker had cooled down after a torrid start to the season, but he's been heating back up lately, as he's now hit safely in nine straight, recording four multi-hit efforts over that span. He provided a big early blow in this contest, cranking a three-run first-inning long ball off Clayton Kershaw. The hot streak has boosted Walker's slash line up to .269/.342/.502 to go along with 14 homers and 34 RBI through 271 at-bats.