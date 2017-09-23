Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Hits first home run with Arizona
Walker swatted a pinch-hit solo home run in Friday's 13-11 win over the Marlins.
The home run was Walker's first in the majors since 2014, when he received a cup of coffee with the Orioles. Prior to being promoted to the big club earlier this moth, Walker displayed major power with 32 home runs and 75 extra-base hits for Triple-A Reno, but his contact issues have thus far from prevented him from gaining much traction at the big-league level. It's unlikely that Walker will pick up consistent at-bats over the final week and change of the regular season with the Diamondbacks aiming to solidify playoff positioning.
