Play

Walker swatted a pinch-hit solo home run in Friday's 13-11 win over the Marlins.

The home run was Walker's first in the majors since 2014, when he received a cup of coffee with the Orioles. Prior to being promoted to the big club earlier this moth, Walker displayed major power with 32 home runs and 75 extra-base hits for Triple-A Reno, but his contact issues have thus far from prevented him from gaining much traction at the big-league level. It's unlikely that Walker will pick up consistent at-bats over the final week and change of the regular season with the Diamondbacks aiming to solidify playoff positioning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast