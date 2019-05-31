Walker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs in the Diamondbacks' 11-10 defeat to the Rockies on Thursday.

Walker had been in a 3-for-37 slump coming into the game, but he broke out with a multi-hit day in this contest that included ninth homer of the season. He got off to a red-hot start to the season, but thanks to the recent skid his batting average is down to .247 through 194 at-bats, so hopefully this was a sign he's ready to get back on track.