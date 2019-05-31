Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Hits ninth homer
Walker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs in the Diamondbacks' 11-10 defeat to the Rockies on Thursday.
Walker had been in a 3-for-37 slump coming into the game, but he broke out with a multi-hit day in this contest that included ninth homer of the season. He got off to a red-hot start to the season, but thanks to the recent skid his batting average is down to .247 through 194 at-bats, so hopefully this was a sign he's ready to get back on track.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Retreats to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Slide continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Not in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Continues up-and-down season•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Breaks HR drought•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.