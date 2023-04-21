Walker went 3-for-5 with a double in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Padres.
Walker's average rose to .222 following a five-game stretch during which he's gone 7-for-20. Statcast indicators still point to a below-average hitter, but the expected and hard-hit rates are climbing.
