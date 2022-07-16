Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.
Walker had gone 11 games without a long ball since his two-homer game versus the Rockies on July 2. Since that date, he's hit .179 (7-for-39) with only one multi-hit performance. The first baseman's downturn in power of late hurts his fantasy profile, as he doesn't often hit consistently. He's slashing .206/.319/.467 with 22 homers, 45 RBI, 44 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple through 88 contests.
