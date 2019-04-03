Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Hitting barrage continues
Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Padres.
Walker launched his third home run while getting into the lineup whenever the Diamondbacks have faced a left-handed starter. Manager Torey Lovullo says first base is not a platoon, but it looks like one. The manager is also having Jake Lamb take fielding practice at third base, so something's brewing on the right side of Arizona's infield.
