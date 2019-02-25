Walker went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Indians.

It's a make-or-break spring for Walker, who is out of minor-league options. He's mashed at Triple-A in recent years but has yet receive an extended look in the major leagues. The 27-year-old may finally get his opportunity in the form of a short-side platoon role alongside Jake Lamb at first base.