Walker went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI during Tuesday's 5-4 win against the Marlins.

Walker was 2-for-23 over his past seven contests but delivered his first multi-hit game of the season in Tuesday's victory. It's also only the second time this year his driven in multiple runs, and he still has a lot of work to do in order to bring up his .163/.250/.419 slash line. However, the 31-year-old hasn't lacked for power as he's tied for ninth in MLB with six home runs.