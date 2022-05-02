Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Walker tied the game at 2-2 with his solo shot off Cardinals starter Jordan Hicks. While Walker's slugged five homers in 22 games this season, the rest of his stat line leaves something to be desired. He's slashing only .152/.230/.380 with eight RBI and 11 runs scored through 87 plate appearances. The first baseman is just 2-for-21 in his last six contests.