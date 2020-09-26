Walker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in Friday's win during Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Rockies.
Walker started the scoring off Friday with his home run in the bottom of the third inning as he hit his first homer since Sept. 8. The 29-year-old now has a .819 OPS with seven home runs and 34 RBI this year.
