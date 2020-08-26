Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Walker launched his second homer in as many games and has eight hits (four extra-base hits) in the last 18 at-bats. The first baseman, who launched 29 home runs over 152 games last season, has just three over 30 games in 2020. He's one of several Diamondback hitters whose power stroke has fallen off. Arizona ranks 26th in MLB with 26 home runs.