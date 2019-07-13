Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers in win
Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.
Walker's been a streaky hitter during his first significant exposure to major-league pitching, and he's in a good one right now. The left-handed-hitting first baseman has four home runs and 10 RBI over his last 19 at-bats. There's room for both Walker and Jake Lamb in the lineup at this time while Wilmer Flores (foot) is rehabbing, but a decision could be coming soon. Flores has made 10 plate appearances in the Arizona Rookie League. When he returns, Eduardo Escobar will return to the third base, leaving Walker and Lamb to share first.
