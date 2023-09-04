Walker (elbow) went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.

Walker entered the game as a pinch hitter for Jace Peterson in the sixth inning, and he went yard in the ninth in his second at-bat after staying in at first base. Given he was able to play three innings in the field, it's unlikely Walker's elbow contusion will keep him out of the starting lineup much longer, especially since X-rays came back negative Saturday night. The first baseman's blast was his 30th of the season and his second in three September games. He's added a .271/.348/.529 slash line with 90 RBI, 71 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 133 games.