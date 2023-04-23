Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Padres.

Walkers accounted for all of Arizona's runs in the contest, singling to drive in Ketel Marte in the first inning and launching a two-run homer to left field in the third. The first baseman was batting .163 on April 14, but he's driven his average up to .241 by going 11-for-30 in eight games since. Walker's homer Saturday was his third of the campaign and his first since going deep April 10 against Milwaukee.