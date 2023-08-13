Walker went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-0 win against the Padres.
Walker plated the final two runs in the low-scoring affair with his shot to right field in the third inning, helping Arizona end its nine-game losing streak. The first baseman is up to 24 homers and 73 RBI on the campaign, and he has a chance to challenge the career-best marks of 36 long balls and 94 RBI that he set last season. Walker has been hitting well of late, going 8-for-20 (.400) with two homers, a double and five RBI over his past five contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Swats clutch home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Gathers three hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers in Monday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Drives in five in slugfest•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homer, steal in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers, drives in two in loss•