Walker went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-0 win against the Padres.

Walker plated the final two runs in the low-scoring affair with his shot to right field in the third inning, helping Arizona end its nine-game losing streak. The first baseman is up to 24 homers and 73 RBI on the campaign, and he has a chance to challenge the career-best marks of 36 long balls and 94 RBI that he set last season. Walker has been hitting well of late, going 8-for-20 (.400) with two homers, a double and five RBI over his past five contests.