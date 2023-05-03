Walker went 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, three runs and a walk during Wednesday's 12-7 win over the Rangers.

Walker put Arizona on the board with a three-run blast during the third inning and followed up with a solo shot in the fifth. He also walked with the bases loaded in the seventh and came around to score. The 32-year-old clubbed just two home runs in his first 20 games of the season, but he's found his power stroke over the past nine contests, going 12-for-34 (.353 average) with five long balls, 14 RBI and nine runs.