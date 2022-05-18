Walker went 3-for-7 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI between both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Walker has now homered in three consecutive contests and has a .321 average through 16 games in May. Overall this season the 31-year-old is hitting .219/.310/.484 with nine home runs, 18 RBI and 18 runs.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes yard in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers, drives in three•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep again•