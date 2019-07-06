Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers twice in win
Walker went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 8-0 rout of the Rockies.
Walker got the scoring started with a two-out, two-run home run off starter Antonio Senzatela in the fourth inning, then crushed a three-run, 431-foot shot off reliever Jesus Tinoco in the fifth. It was the first career multi-homer game for Walker and his third homer in the last two games. His five RBI also marked a career high. The 28-year-old is now batting .263/.332/.505 with 17 homers, 45 runs scored and 43 RBI.
